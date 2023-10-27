Former Toronto high school teacher who had relationship with student avoids jail time

The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Ontario's courts will resume in-person proceedings today after being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Colin Ramsay, a former high school teacher in Toronto, admitted to carrying out a relationship with an underage student that, at times, was sexual in nature, at an Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) trial in September 2022.

When reached for comment, the Toronto District School Board told CTV News Toronto it does not comment on matters after they appear before the courts. At the time of Ramsay's arrest, the district said he was immediately placed on leave, and, according to the court document, he is no longer employed as a teacher in the city. headtopics.com

The victim, referred to only as ‘YP’ within the document, and Ramsay first met in the school’s hallway when she was in Grade 10. Her and her peers would “often” spend time in Ramsay’s classroom, going so far as to forgo their actual classes “to hang out with him," the decision states.

Over the course of January, the pair met in person approximately three to four times, the document states. Ramsay told the girl “not to tell anyone,” it continues. Throughout the winter and into spring, the texts messages exchanged between the two remained “constant,” alternating “between friendly topics of conversation to sexual innuendos, jokes and comments.” headtopics.com

By mid-June 2020, the student stopped responding to Ramsay’s texts and calls and soon after, reported his behaviour to a trusted adult. The report sparked a joint-investigation by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, and on June 10, 2020, Ramsay was placed into custody and released on an undertaking.

