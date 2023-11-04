Former tech executive Jim Balsillie says AI should be regulated, but not as an existential threat

Former tech executive Jim Balsillie says artificial intelligence should be regulated, but thinking about it as an existential threat distracts from the immediate challenges posed by other new technologies. Balsillie, who was co-CEO of Research in Motion (now known as BlackBerry Limited), said in an interview on CBC's airing Saturday that politicians do need to pay close attention to new developments in artificial intelligence.
"We like cars, but we don't like drunken drivers speeding in front of schools. So we need to regulate to get the benefits and attenuate the harms," he told host Catherine Cullen. But in the face of immediate problems linked to information technology — such as widespread data gathering and mental health problems made worse by social media addiction — thinking about AI as an "existential" problem is a "distraction," he said.As government officials from around the world met this week at the UK’s Bletchley Park to hammer out plans to control artificial intelligence, former Research in Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie cautions Canada not to get distracted by dire warnings of killer robots — and to start regulating big tech no
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »
Source: SooToday | Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »