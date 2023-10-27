Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student avoids jail time

The Ontario Courthouse at 361 University Avenue in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

“ satisfies me that Mr. Ramsay is genuinely remorseful and chastened by the fact he is the subject of criminal proceedings,” McInnes wrote in his decision. The victim, referred to only as ‘YP’ within the document, and Ramsay first met in the school’s hallway when she was in Grade 10. Her and her peers would “often” spend time in Ramsay’s classroom, going so far as to forgo their actual classes “to hang out with him," the decision states.

By March 2020, the meet-ups were taking place one to two times per week, often to dine at restaurants. During these interactions, the teacher began to place his hand atop hers while eating at restaurants, the decision reads.

By mid-June 2020, the student stopped responding to Ramsay's texts and calls and soon after, reported his behaviour to a trusted adult. In handing down his sentence, JP McInnes noted that "unlike many people who commit this offence, Ramsay was not "trolling the Internet to attract and entice vulnerable children and adolescents.'"It is "abundantly clear that the comparatively frictionless medium of text messaging let Mr.

A sentencing of house arrest not only spared the brother, whom the justice called "blameless," but it would also save community resources.

