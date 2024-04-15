Former Sudanese Ambassador in Ottawa Calls for Canadian Help in Achieving Peace

OTTAWA — As the federal government belatedly laid sanctions Monday against those it blames for perpetuating a year-long civil war in Sudan , the country's former ambassador in Ottawa said Canada can help lay the pathway for peace.
Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Russia are accused of providing cash and arms for the warring parties, with recent reports that long-distance drones from abroad are being used in the conflict. On Monday, Joly announced sanctions on those"directly or indirectly undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan," some seven months after Washington took a similar step.
Canada has topped up that funding with another $132 million, part of a US$2.1-billion fund for humanitarian relief pledged Monday at a global conference Hussen attended in Paris. Abusalih resigned from Sudan's foreign service in October, six months into the war, which he said was among the factors that led him to quit.Sudanese people respect Canada, said Abusalih, and many recall how the former Canadian International Development Agency helped lead the mechanization of agriculture in the country.
