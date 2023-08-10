Former Science Minister Kirsty Duncan Receives Trailblazer Award

Former science minister and past chair of the House science committee Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan received a trailblazer award at the Canadian Science Policy Conference at Ottawa’s Westin Hotel on Nov. 15. “Thank you #CSPC2023 for a wonderful night of celebration, friendship, and inspiration! I am profoundly touched to receive a trailblazer award,” Duncan tweeted.

“Thanks to all those who work in science and policy to make a better Canada and future for all,” she continued, including a pic of House Speaker Greg Fergus and Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield with her at the event. According to the Canadian Science Policy Centre’s website, “The CSPC Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated novelty and creativity through leadership, vision, courage, and commitment, and positively and significantly impacted the Canadian Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem.” There are, in fact, three categories of trailblazer award bestowed annually: Policy for Science (which Duncan received), Science for Policy, and Innovation Polic





