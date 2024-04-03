Former Saskatchewan Roughriders president Jim Hopson dies at 73

He played four seasons with his hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders, but Jim Hopson's greatest contribution to the storied CFL franchise came in the boardroom. Two of the Riders' four Grey Cup victories were during Hopson's tenure as president and chief executive officer. The Regina native died Tuesday at the age of 73. Hopson was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2021. "I'm being very honest when I say I've had an incredible life," Hopson told The Canadian Press in January."I feel blessed.

"The opportunities I've had to play with the Riders, to play with Ronnie and George (quarterback Ron Lancaster and running back George Reed, both legendary players in franchise history). My education career I'm very proud of and to come back and we had this marvellous run and Grey Cups and all the other things. I wish there was a little bit more of a runway here going forward but you don't get to choose so you have to be thankful for what you hav

