Former President Trump Faces Hush Money Trial

has a “very serious case” ahead of him and Americans are likewise tuned in as the former president prepares for the start of his hush money trial on Monday.“Well, you know, Trump ’s people would like to trivialize and diminish the meaning of this trial, but in fact it’s perfectly emblematic of the others that are out there,” Raskin told Psaki.

Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake.

Trump Hush Money Trial Electoral Interference Manipulation Payoffs Financial Manipulation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former President Trump Faces First Criminal Trial in American HistoryThe first criminal trial of a former president in American history begins, as Donald Trump faces allegations of falsifying business records to conceal an agreement to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Ecuador's ex-Vice President Glas attempted suicide, on hunger strike, former president saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump Aide Says Ex-President Is Facing Down His 'Worst Nightmare'Josie is an assignment editor at HuffPost. She is an Australian journalist based in London, and covers a wide range of subjects, with a focus on trending news about politics, media and pop culture.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billionsNEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to the stock market. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the former president’s media business in a Friday vote.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billionsDonald Trump is returning to the stock market, and the former president stands to reap a sizeable payout in the process.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billionsDonald Trump is returning to the stock market. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »