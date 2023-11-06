Former President Donald Trump to Testify in Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify in court as part of a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. This trial is significant as it involves Trump's real estate empire and could potentially cost him control of properties like Trump Tower. Trump's testimony is highly anticipated, following the testimonies of his sons, Eric and Donald Jr. Trump has a history of testifying in court and has been involved in numerous legal disputes throughout his career.

