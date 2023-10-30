Former Port Alice pulp mill topples with a kick - constructconnect.com

COURTESY CLEARVIEW DEMOLITION — Clearview Demolition is winding down a three-year contract demolishing the Port Alice pulp mill which saw 11 buildings removed and metals and materials recycled.

“We used Winnipeg’s Rakowski Cartage & Wrecking to set the explosives,” he said, adding the companies devised an engineered and safe plan to set a low-impact implosion that used high-pressure liquid to kick the recovery boiler off its legs.

“Almost every other demolition company uses dynamite wired to the steel to kick it out of alignment,” said Paul Pitzel, superintendent of explosives, blasting and vibrations for Rakowski.Instead, the company designed a charge that essentially used a plastic jug filled with liquid and a straw-like column in the centre into which explosives were packed. headtopics.com

The company has also been involved in the Campell River Elk Falls pulp mill demolition and uses specialized equipment such as a high-reach excavator capable of a 96-foot height. “The challenge was the remoteness of the site,” said Morrison, as the community of just over 700 is located on Neroutsos Inlet, southwest of Port McNeill.

“The bunker oil was sent out as hazardous waste,” said Morrison, as over one million litres of bunker fuel had degraded too far to be recycled.