Former Peacekeeping Force Commander Discusses Israeli Ground Offensive and Canadian Special Operations Forces

Denis Thompson, the former peacekeeping force commander of the Multinational Force and Observers, about the operational considerations for the Israeli ground offensive and the presence of Canadian Special Operations Forces in Israel.

UN Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon Attacked Near Israeli BorderA member of the United Nations' Lebanon peacekeeping force was injured after shells hit the mission's base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border. The Israeli army and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire daily since the start of the Gaza conflict. UNIFIL headquarters and troops have been targeted, with serious concern expressed over the attacks. Read more ⮕

Hamas Ready to Confront Israeli Attacks with Full ForceHamas militants in Gaza are prepared to confront Israeli attacks with full force as Israel's military expands its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops have been reported near the border. Internet and phone services have been cut off for over 10 hours due to Israeli bombardments. Israeli military spokesman suggests a possible ground invasion of Gaza. Hamas declares readiness to frustrate Israeli aggression. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕

Canadian special forces members on the ground in Israel, DND confirmsIsraeli tanks manoeuvre inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Read more ⮕

Small team of Canadian special operations deployed to Israel after October 7 attackGlobal News has learned Canada's special operations forces have been deployed to Israel to assist with embassy security and liaising with the IDF. Read more ⮕

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza express worryThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are worried for their loved ones as the military intensifies ground assaults. The hostages are being subjected to heavy bombardment, causing anxiety and frustration for their families. Read more ⮕