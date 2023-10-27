Former Oilers, Canadiens recall first Heritage Classic 20 years later: ‘It was so cold’

So, along with one of his brothers and the team’s trainer, Theodore hatched a plan to secure a red and blue Canadiens tuque, pompom and all, atop his mask.

Close to 20 years later, the NHL will be back at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium for another edition of the Heritage Classic showcase when the Oilers welcome the Calgary Flames for Sunday’s first-ever outdoor Battle of Alberta.It won’t be nearly as cold this weekend, with the thermometer expected to read somewhere near the freezing mark when the teams take the ice at the home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks.

The league now has outdoor games down to a science. But back in 2003 — an adversarial time with a lockout looming — it was uncharted territory in terms of equipment and technology.Things were also tenuous in the moment. headtopics.com

“The alumni just played in the afternoon — Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky — there’s 57,000 people in the stands,” said former Montreal defenceman Stephane Quintal, now the NHL’s senior vice-president of player safety. “We all looked at each other like, ‘There’s no freaking way we’re cancelling.”’“I grew up outside on the ponds,” ex-Oilers winger Raffi Torres said. “Where I fell in love with the game.”

“The challenges were there,” he said. “Amazing how quickly guys were changing. Short shifts because it was so cold. It was hard to breathe.”“Super hot,” said Horcoff, now an assistant GM with the Detroit Red Wings. “Then you go up over the boards and it was this blast of frozen Arctic air that hits you in the face.” headtopics.com

This year’s Heritage Classic will be the NHL’s 38th outdoor game. The league has the ice-making and maintenance process down to a science.“So cold the ice was really dry and chipping. You could see pieces all over,” said Quintal, before adding with a chuckle: “Especially when (bruising Edmonton forward) Georges Laraque was skating.”“We need to slide on our pads,” he said. “It was like Velcro. You would push twice as hard to get half of what you usually needed.

