Former NHL goalie Tom Barrasso reflects on his time in Toronto

Featuring one of the more than 1,100 players, coaches and general managers who have played or worked in Toronto since 1917. Acquired for playoff insurance from the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick (the Canes used it on goalie Kevin Nastiuk, whose long career did not include the NHL), Barrasso was to back up Curtis Joseph, coming off a hand injury, and Corey Schwab.
He was a decade removed from Stanley Cup success with Pittsburgh, but still effective, even with his acerbic side showing to the media and his past coolness towards some teammates. “When I look back at the guys I played with, the one who had the most confidence in me was Mario Lemieux,” Barrasso said at his recent Hockey Hall of Fame induction. “He always believed I could be the guy who could get it done. To me, that meant everything. Because no matter how the game was going – we weren’t the best defensive team in Pittsburgh –if we were up a goal, you had to believe I’d be able to stop whatever I had to in the last seven minute
