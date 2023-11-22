Former NFL Player Struggles to Afford Medical Treatment for Injuries

Boo Williams, a former NFL player, is struggling to afford the surgery, medicine, and doctors he needs to alleviate the pain from injuries sustained during his football career. Despite being awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL's disability benefit plan, Williams claims that the plan and the league have mishandled his claims and should have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years.





