Former NFL Player Blake Martinez Returns to Football After Pokemon Card Business Controversy

Blake Martinez, a former NFL player who retired to focus on his Pokemon trading card business, has returned to the NFL and joined the Carolina Panthers practice squad. The team hopes he can provide stability to a position that has been plagued by injuries. Martinez's company, Blake's Breaks, had a successful run in the Pokemon card market, but faced controversy and was permanently removed from an online marketplace due to accusations of scamming buyers.

