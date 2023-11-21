Former Mayoral Candidate Barred from Practising Law in B.C.

Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct. Guo was found guilty of professional misconduct that facilitated her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.
