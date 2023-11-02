Former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's jailed former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Thursday.(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi)

