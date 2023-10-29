Former Israeli PM discusses the future of Gaza amid military operations

What is the future of Gaza as Israel’s military operations against Hamas expand? ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak on the future of a two-state solution, concerns of a regional war, and more.and then focus on implementing a two-state solution, a longstanding diplomatic proposal to create an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel.

“I think that we are on the better side of history and the real needs of the region, and I hope that we’ll be able to implement it in the future, but… only after winning this war,’ he said.

"Let's say within three or six months, end up eliminating the military capability of Hamas… we don't plan to stay for 10 or 20 years, so we have to pass to someone else," he said.

In his view, he told Stephenson the Palestinian Authority which currently governs the West Block would not be best-placed to govern in Gaza as well. He said one possibility could see other countries stepping in, either with U.S. leadership or a United Nations Security Council resolution enacted by the Arab League and paid for by Saudi Arabia.

Since the attack, Netanyahu has promised to destroy Hamas and on Saturday he announced Israel had begun its "second phase" of operations against the militant group, marked by Israeli tanks making overnight incursions into Gaza. One, he said, is upholding international law and minimizing civilian casualties.

Another, he told Stephenson, is freeing the nearly 230 hostages Hamas (and Islamic Jihad, another militant group) have claimed they have.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: Ground operation in Gaza is second stage in war against Hamas. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza is the second stage in a long and difficult war against the Islamist group Hamas. Netanyahu also stated that every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.

