Former Finnish Commander Urges Continued Support for Ukraine's Defence

As the eyes of Canada and the globe centre on the Middle East, the former commander of the Finnish armed forces is calling for Ukraine’s defence not to be neglected as it continues its war effort. Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 slaughter of hundreds of Israelis, and Israel’s subsequent large-scale bombing of Gaza, Canada’s foreign policy focus—previously absorbed with backing Ukraine's defence since Russia's invasion of Feb. 24, 2022—has shifted to the Middle East.

During a recent visit to Ottawa, Finnish MP Jarmo Lindberg, who led his country’s armed forces from 2014 to 2019, cautioned against allowing the West’s support for Ukraine to slip. “The long-term support for Ukraine needs to go on,” he told The Hill Times in a Nov. 10 interview at Finnish Ambassador-designate to Canada Jari Vilén’s Rockcliffe Park residence. Lindberg said weapons need to continue to be sent to Ukraine, and production capabilities need to ramp up in Europe and in North America to aid the war effort. “Russia has sufficient resources, they have manpower, they have turned their production into war mod

