Former executives urge Canada's banking regulator to avoid raising capital cushion

A group of former bank and regulatory executives are calling on Canada’s banking regulator to refrain from raising the capital cushion that the biggest banks must hold for the third time in the past year as a deteriorating economy weighs on profits.

In the spring, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) increased the domestic stability buffer (DSB) – a capital reserve that the banks must build as a cushion against a potential economic downturn – and is set to announce its next scheduled decision in December. The DSB Council, an advisory group created by the C.D. Howe Institute, said in a report on Wednesday that OSFI should avoid another increase as the economic “bad times” that the regulator has been warning about have finally arrived, putting greater pressure on banks already facing squeezed profits and rising expenses. OSFI raised the buffer in the spring to 3.5 per cent from 3 per cent of a bank’s risk-weighted assets to bolster the “insurance” banks have against mounting risk

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »