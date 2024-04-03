Former Conservative Leader Testifies on Foreign Interference in Canadian Elections

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole testifies in federal inquiry on allegations of foreign interference in Canada's elections. He reveals concerns about possible meddling in nine ridings and suspects voter suppression tactics.

Declassified intelligence report suggests Chinese interference targeting O'Toole and Conservative party.

