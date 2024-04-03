Former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole Testifies on Foreign Interference

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is set to testify at a federal inquiry into foreign interference, alongside three politicians who claim China has targeted them. O'Toole said Canada's spy agency informed him about Chinese interference during the 2019 election. The Tories blame the lack of information for their loss of seats. A government rapporteur found little evidence of such a link.

Other politicians, including Kenny Chiu, Jenny Kwan, and Michael Chong, also believe they have been targeted by China for advocating human rights

