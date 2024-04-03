Former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole Testifies at Inquiry on Foreign Interference

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is set to testify this morning at a federal inquiry into foreign interference, alongside three politicians who claim China has targeted them. O'Toole said last spring that Canada's spy agency told him he had been the target of Chinese interference intended to promote false narratives online about his policies and discredit him during the 2019 election.

The Tories say security officials never informed the party about these concerns, which O'Toole blames for the loss of eight or nine seats. A government rapporteur found little evidence of such a link. This afternoon, former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu is slated to take the stand, followed first by NDP MP Jenny Kwan and then Tory foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong. All three believe China has targeted them for advocating for human rights. Ottawa expelled a Chinese diplomat last May after Canada’s spy agency alleged Zhao Wei was involved in a plot to intimidate Chong's relatives in Hong Kon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole Testifies at Federal Inquiry on Foreign InterferenceFormer Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is set to testify at a federal inquiry into foreign interference, alongside three politicians who claim China has targeted them. O’Toole and others believe they were targeted by China for advocating human rights.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Byelection called for Durham, Ont., seat vacated by Erin O'Toole retirementCanada's cyberspy agency, the Communications Security Establishment, said in its annual report that it had launched a defensive operation to protect the 2021 federal election,

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Federal by-election being held today in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O’TooleThe Durham riding, which includes part of the city of Oshawa, Ont., has been held by the Conservatives since 2004

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Former Manitoba cabinet minister details alleged sexual assault by former MLAManitoba Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard says the province is also working with health authorities to improve access to virtual services in certain areas, like the Morden-Winkler area in the Southern Health region.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Mulroney's former photographer reflects on his favourite photo of the former PMBrian Mulroney's former photographer show off his favourite picture of the prime minister he documented for almost five years.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

'A patriot not a traitor': former Mountie accused of being an agent for ChinaWilliam Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »