The B.C. Cancer Foundation launched a campaign Friday to raise $15 million to transform the former Canadian National Institute for the Blind building on Richmond Road into a supportive-care centre for cancer patients, offering counselling, psychiatry and nutrition.A campaign to fully fund the purchase and renovation of an existing building is a first for the foundation.

Of the $15-million goal, $11.3 million is earmarked for the new facility while $3.7 million will be used for additional research efforts, making the campaign the largest-ever for the foundation. “We have incredible momentum and we are asking the community to continue and to drive this forward,” she said.

Nystedt said patients and families need supportive care as they journey from diagnosis to treatment, survivorship and palliative care. It’s important that the services be in a separate building, Nystedt said, since receiving supportive care in the same building where they were treated can be “triggering” for patients. headtopics.com

Cancer survivor Angus Matthews told the gathering he was diagnosed with throat cancer two years ago at the age of 69, and is very appreciative of the care he received. “I became very much aware of how personal cancer is. Every cancer is your own cancer — it’s your own, personal experience.”

