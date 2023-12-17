Former Charity Recipient Gives Back as Hockey Coach

Jim Knutsen, who once received help from a charity during Christmas, now gives back by volunteering as a hockey coach and raising funds for the same charity. His experience of not receiving gifts during Christmas made him feel inadequate, but receiving a gift from the charity made him feel valued. Inspired by this, he now inspires his hockey team to raise funds for the charity.





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bride Finds Perfect Wedding Dress in Charity Shop 24 Hours After Getting EngagedA bride finds her perfect wedding dress just 24 hours after getting engaged in a local charity shop.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Charity in B.C. Sees Surge in Demand for Feeding KidsA charity in British Columbia is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand, resulting in a waitlist for the first time to serve 17 communities. The cost of living and fewer services on Vancouver Island are contributing factors. The charity appeals for donations to address the increasing need.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who served as the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter and dedicated her life to humanitarian work, has passed away at the age of 96.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »

Former Canadian diplomat denies spying allegations in ChinaA former Canadian diplomat held in jail by the Chinese government denies allegations of spying when meeting with another Canadian prisoner. The ex-ambassador to China states that the diplomat's work was legitimate and that the allegations are inaccurate, playing into China's hands.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Microsoft Hires Former OpenAI Architects for New VentureMicrosoft has hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, former architects of OpenAI, for a new venture after their sudden departures. OpenAI's CEO vows to investigate Altman's firing. Former Twitch leader Emmett Shear takes over as OpenAI's interim CEO. Microsoft invests billions in OpenAI and announces the formation of a new advanced AI research team.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

A$AP Rocky to Stand Trial for Allegedly Firing Gun at Former FriendA Los Angeles judge found enough evidence for Rakim Mayers, a.k.a. A$AP Rocky, to stand trial for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »