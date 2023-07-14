Former CBC Broadcaster Lorna Jackson Recognized for Her Gift with Words

Former CBC broadcaster Lorna Jackson was recognized by a colleague for having a gift for lifting the meaning of words from the scripted page. Lorna Jackson became one of the early female announcers on national CBC Radio broadcasts in the 1970s. Over the years, her distinctive voice could be heard reading Canadians knew her name and her voice but since she was mainly on radio, few knew her face. When she and Allan Bonner married in 1981, they went to Newfoundland on their honeymoon. Mr.

Bonner wanted to meet Joey Smallwood, Newfoundland’s first premier, but he did not get a response to his request. However when Mr. Smallwood heard Ms. Jackson’s name, he immediately arranged a meeting. Ms. Jackson, who died of cancer in Toronto on Nov. 4 at the age of 77, had little professional training in voice work; she was a natural. Her husband said it helped that she never smoked, seldom drank alcohol, and sang in a choir as a young woman. She loved words and the way they were used. She was also well read and brought a serious tone to her work when she was reading a national newscast

