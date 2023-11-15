Former Canucks Player Supports Fans' Reaction to Horvat

Jannik Hansen, a former teammate of Horvat with the Canucks, expressed solidarity with Canucks fans during a radio interview. He suggested that fans should boo Horvat when he touches the puck and cheer loudly when things go well for the Canucks. Hansen also criticized Horvat for his post-game comments with the Islanders. Hansen praised Horvat for his nine years with the Canucks and described him as a great leader.

