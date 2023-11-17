Former Canadian soldier fined for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members. James Topp, a 53-year-old former warrant officer, pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for criticizing the military's vaccine requirements in uniform.

He led a march from Vancouver to Ottawa, becoming a symbol for Canadians opposed to vaccine requirements and government overreach. The military prosecutor argued that Topp's actions could have triggered protests similar to the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021

