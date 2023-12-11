Former Canadian Parliamentarians Seek Increased Funding for Organizational Capacity and Mentorship Program

The Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians is lobbying for increased funding to boost organizational capacity and establish a mentorship program. The association currently receives less than $30,000 in annual funding. There are around 1,000 living former Parliamentarians in Canada who could be valuable resources.





