Former Canadian Olympic kayaker banned from sport over sexual misconduct allegations

A former Canadian Olympic kayaker has been banned from participating in the sport after a panel of adjudicators concluded he had used his status a decade ago to groom teenage girls competing in Canoe Kayak Canada’s high-performance program and coerce them into sex acts, in some cases while they were severely intoxicated. He briefly worked as a coach for a Mississauga canoe club in 2019.

That was the same year a group of five former athletes lodged a complaint about him with Canoe Kayak Canada, which. This week, more than four years after the initial complaints, the organization posted the ban on its website, saying Mr. Mortimer had violated the organization’s harassment policy, as well as its sexual harassment policy. The organization offered no detail about the behaviour that gave rise to this prohibition, citing the privacy of those involved

