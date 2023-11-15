Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces up to a decade in prison for sexual assault

Peter Nygard, the former Canadian fashion mogul who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, could face up to a decade or more behind bars as an Ontario court hands down a sentence expected to "set the tone" for similar cases in the future, an Ontario legal expert said. Nygard, 82, was found guilty of those charges on Sunday, but was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.His sentencing date is to be set later this month. Nygard's defence lawyer has said he is considering whether to appeal the verdict. Five women testified during trial that they were invited to Nygard's headquarters at 1 Niagara St. in Toronto under pretexts ranging from tours to job interviews, with all encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where four of them were sexually assaulted. The women's identities are protected under a standard publication ban for complainants in sexual assault cases

