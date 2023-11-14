Former Canadian Fashion Mogul Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Peter Nygard, the former Canadian fashion mogul, has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and could face up to a decade or more behind bars. An Ontario court is expected to set a precedent for similar cases with the sentencing. Nygard, 82, was acquitted of a fifth count and a charge of forcible confinement. The charges date back to the 1980s until the mid-2000s. His sentencing date will be determined later this month.

