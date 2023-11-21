Former Canadian diplomat denies spying allegations in China

A former Canadian diplomat the Chinese government held in jail for almost three years was definitely not acting as a spy when he met with another Canadian also imprisoned by Beijing, says the ex-ambassador to China who hired diplomatwould have been under close watch by Beijing regardless of his contacts with Kovrig — because the Chinese were jealous of his tight relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, said retired envoy Guy Saint-Jacques Monday.

Saint-Jacques, Canadian ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, said he’s deeply dismayed by the allegations reportedly levelled by Spavor, who according to the“The work of Michael Kovrig was completely open, completely legitimate,” he said in an interview. “Hearing what Spavor had to say, I find this baffling…. It’s unfortunate that Spavor and his lawyer are putting this kind of pressure on the government.” Now, said Saint-Jacques, what he described as inaccurate information has played into China’s hands, giving them an excuse for what in fact were arbitrary, cruel detention





calgaryherald » / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian military helicopter in South China Sea violated laws, Chinese defence ministry saysThe move also jeopardized China’s sovereignty and security, and was a “malicious” and “provocative” act with “ulterior motives,” a spokesman at the ministry said in a statement

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Former Canadian diplomat denies spying allegations in ChinaA former Canadian diplomat held in jail by the Chinese government denies allegations of spying when meeting with another Canadian prisoner. The ex-ambassador to China states that the diplomat's work was legitimate and that the allegations are inaccurate, playing into China's hands.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

Canadian dealers should embrace Chinese automakers, analyst sayspCanadian a href="http://canada.autonews.com/topic/dealers" target="_blank" class=" inline-paragraph-link"dealers/a should embrace the prospect of representing automakers based in China, as BYD Co., Chery Automobile Co.

Source: AutoNewsCanada - 🏆 70. / 22,5 Read more »

Chinese jets intercept, fire flares near Canadian helicopter in ‘significantly unsafe’ movesDefence Minister Bill Blair says a Canadian helicopter was involved in two 'unsafe' intercepts last week involving two separate Chinese fighter jets.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Canada condemns Chinese conduct after fighter jet launches flares in front of Canadian aircraftIt was one of two incidents Sunday where Chinese fighter planes flew dangerously close to intercept Canadian helicopters

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Canadian military chopper buzzed by Chinese fighter jets, DND saysMaster Cpl. Scott Galbraith signals the air crew to put the Cyclone CH-148 helicopter blades in place aboard HMCS Fredericton during Operation Reassurance on Jan. 30, 2020.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 66. / 22,5 Read more »