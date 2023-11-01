Former B.C. premier John Horgan appointed Canada’s new ambassador to Germany

“He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our countries’ common interests in this new role,” Mr. Trudeau said in the statement.

Mr. Horgan, a New Democrat, was premier of British Columbia from 2017 until 2022. He was a member of the B.C. Legislature for 18 years, departing earlier this year. Former federal Liberal leader Stéphane Dion was ambassador to Germany from 2017 until 2022, with additional responsibilities as ambassador to the European Union.

Canada’s embassy in Germany is in Berlin, and there are consulates in Munich and Düsseldorf as well as an honorary consul in Stuttgart.Former BC Liberal premier Gordon Campbell served as Canadian high commissioner to Britain from 2011 to 2015. He was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

