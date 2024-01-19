Former actor and anti-racism advocate Nerene Virgin dies at 77

Nerene Virgin, a former actor, journalist, anti-racism advocate and educator, has died in Burlington, Ont., at 77. She played the beloved role of Jodie on the TVO show Today's Special and her broadcasting career included working at CBC in the 1990s. There will be a celebration of life in June in Hamilton at the church where her great uncle, John C. Holland, was a pastor.

Nerene Virgin, a former actor, public broadcaster, anti-racism advocate and educator also known for her trailblazing work, has died in Burlington, Ont., at age 77. on CBC-TV and hosting on CBC Newsworld and Newsworld International. She later ran as a provincial Liberal candidate in Hamilton, and spent many years as a writer and educator of Canadian Black history, and as an anti-racism advocate. Virgin's family told CBC News in a statement she was surrounded by loved ones when her heart failed Monday morning at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. "I'm filled with joy that I even knew her," her husband, Alan Smith, said in an interview with CBC Hamilton on Thursday. "Her whole purpose .





