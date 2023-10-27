Forget beach resorts. Haunted tourism is alive and thriving

For Celina Myers, beach resorts and city jaunts don’t top her travel wish list. She prefers visiting 19th-century psychiatric hospitals, penitentiaries with histories of gruesome executions and creepy abandoned mansions. If it has a grisly past, Myers will be there.

Every October, hundreds of thousands of tourists – many in black cloaks and witch hats, fittingly – flock to Salem, Mass., to see the sites connected to the 1692 witch trials. But for some people, like Myers, spooky season lasts all year long. A niche industry of ghostly pursuits has picked up on this and been bolstered by the rise of true-crime podcasts and ghost-hunting TV shows.

It’s no wonder, if you look at how many Canadians say they believe in ghosts. A 2021 Ipsos survey found that nearly half of Canadians think spirits and supernatural beings are real, while 20 per cent are unsure. That leaves around one in three as skeptics. The survey also found that 13 per cent of Canadians say they have stayed at a haunted hotel and another 21 per cent said they were eager to stay in one. headtopics.com

Vona has toured the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, Ga., which is said to be haunted by the original owner’s wife who died by suicide, and stayed overnight at Beck House in Penetanguishene, Ont., where Vona says she woke up to her boyfriend’s phone scanning radio stations on an app he hadn’t downloaded. Her bucket list includes the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, which was the inspiration for Stephen King’s novel The Shining, and the 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island that inspired The Conjuring.

A more recent phenomenon is the proliferation of commodifying macabre sites. For Lennon, this poses an ethical question. “If there was a recent murder of children in Central London and people are doing tours around that site, that would be problematic. But a Jack the Ripper tour is quite acceptable because that was long ago,” says Lennon. headtopics.com

Read more:

timescolonist »

Forget beach resorts. Haunted tourism is alive and thrivingGhostly travel is thriving, including five Canadian tourist spots with chilling backstories. Read more ⮕

Sault Search and Rescue's haunted maze scares up donationsToo scary? There's a 'sensory friendly' (lights on) opportunity before the full experience Read more ⮕

Marketmind: Haunted by 5% ahead of ECB, GDP and AmazonThe selloff in Wall Street stocks is starting to snowball as even megacap tech beats get batted away by a fresh wave of bond market turbulence and Middle... Read more ⮕

South Okanagan hotel to host haunted house in support of fire departmentIn related news, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says pets should be kept indoors, and away from open doors, during Halloween. Read more ⮕

Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldThe Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕

In Cyprus, Canadian soldiers await potential orders for evacuation of citizens in LebanonIf Lebanon is once again thrust into war, it could mark the largest evacuation in Canadian history, says Canada’s ambassador to the country Read more ⮕