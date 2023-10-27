Forget beach resorts. Haunted tourism is alive and thriving

For Celina Myers, beach resorts and city jaunts don’t top her travel wish list. She prefers visiting 19th-century psychiatric hospitals, penitentiaries with histories of gruesome executions and creepy abandoned mansions. If it has a grisly past, Myers will be there.
Every October, hundreds of thousands of tourists – many in black cloaks and witch hats, fittingly – flock to Salem, Mass., to see the sites connected to the 1692 witch trials. But for some people, like Myers, spooky season lasts all year long. A niche industry of ghostly pursuits has picked up on this and been bolstered by the rise of true-crime podcasts and ghost-hunting TV shows.
It’s no wonder, if you look at how many Canadians say they believe in ghosts. A 2021 Ipsos survey found that nearly half of Canadians think spirits and supernatural beings are real, while 20 per cent are unsure. That leaves around one in three as skeptics. The survey also found that 13 per cent of Canadians say they have stayed at a haunted hotel and another 21 per cent said they were eager to stay in one. headtopics.com
Vona has toured the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, Ga., which is said to be haunted by the original owner’s wife who died by suicide, and stayed overnight at Beck House in Penetanguishene, Ont., where Vona says she woke up to her boyfriend’s phone scanning radio stations on an app he hadn’t downloaded. Her bucket list includes the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, which was the inspiration for Stephen King’s novel The Shining, and the 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island that inspired The Conjuring.
A more recent phenomenon is the proliferation of commodifying macabre sites. For Lennon, this poses an ethical question. “If there was a recent murder of children in Central London and people are doing tours around that site, that would be problematic. But a Jack the Ripper tour is quite acceptable because that was long ago,” says Lennon. headtopics.com