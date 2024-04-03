Forge FC Forward Scores Goal in CPL Match

Forge FC forward Beni Badibanga, left, scores a goal during a CPL match against Cavalry FC, in Hamilton, Ont., on Oct. 28, 2023. The two partners appeared headed to court in January, both wanting out of a 10-year agreement struck in 2019, saying the other failed to live up to the deal. And both wanted the other to pay for it.

Canadian Soccer Business, whose investor group and board includes the Canadian Premier League owners, looks after marketing and broadcast rights for both the CPL, which is entering his sixth season, and Canada Soccer. Mediapro is CSB’s Barcelona-based media partner, a global entity that produces content for 16 soccer leagues worldwide with Canadian games streamed on OneSoccer. On Tuesday, OneSoccer signalled news that suggested a breakthrough via a tweet advertising its “2024 Season Pass,” offering “exclusive access” to the Canadian Premier League 2024 season, the Canadian Championship and Canadian international action

