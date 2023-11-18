Forests in Canada's National Parks Play Crucial Role in Fighting Climate Change

A new report offers the clearest picture to date of how forests in Canada ’s national parks help fight climate change by storing large amounts of carbon, but also warns that this storage capacity is at risk from natural disturbances, especially wildfires. The report, released last month by Parks Canada , is the first in a planned series of “carbon atlases” by researchers at the national parks service.

The publications will look at how Canada ’s protected areas capture, store and emit carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas that results from human activities. This initial research shows that forests in Canadian parks – from the rainforests of Haida Gwaii to the boreal forests of Wood Buffalo National Park – suck up heroic amounts of carbon and store it away in trees, soil and deadwood, year after yea





Read more: TİMESCOLONİST » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: CANADA: Parks Canada signs agreement with First Nations, opens door to harvesting in JasperParks Canada and two First Nations have signed an agreement that points to a stronger Indigenous voice in national parks management and opens the door to harvesting in western Alberta's Jasper National Park.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Parasite Threatens Trout and Salmon in Canadian National ParksParks Canada officials are monitoring lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could decimate young trout and salmon populations. The first suspected case of whirling disease in British Columbia was found in September, prompting the closure of affected waterways. Additional suspected cases have since been discovered. The disease poses no risk to humans but can be deadly for fish, causing spinal deformities and erratic swimming. Parks Canada has closed all waterbodies in the parks until March next year to protect at-risk species and preserve the ecosystem.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Parasite Threatens Trout and Salmon in Canadian National ParksParks Canada officials are monitoring lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could devastate young trout and salmon populations. The first suspected case of whirling disease in British Columbia was found in September, prompting the closure of affected waterways. Additional suspected cases have since been discovered. The disease poses no risk to humans but can be deadly for fish, causing spinal deformities and erratic swimming. Parks Canada has closed all waterbodies in the parks until March next year to protect at-risk species and preserve the ecosystem.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: The Aftermath of Canada's Wildfires: What Happens to the Land and Forests?As the Canadian wildfire season slowly winds down with cooling temperatures, what happens to all the land and forests after the fires have been extinguished and nearby evacuated communities returned, especially with such a large swath of area affected?

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Scientists urge Canada to keep the chainsaws out of undisturbed forestsGroup focused on country’s countrol of degradation of forestland for industrial logging

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Scientists urge Canada to take action to stop degradation of previously undisturbed forestsThe letter, signed by more than 100 scientists, comes as Canada moves to draft its own definition of forest degradation after the European Union passed a law earlier this year

Source: globeandmail | Read more »