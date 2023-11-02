Forest permits, penalties, prescribed burns targeted in new B.C. legislation

Other changes call for tougher penalties and new tools to enforce existing regulations and law. Those who log without logging could not only be held liable for the market value of the timber, but also for reparations and damages caused to the landscape, Ralston said.

The third significant change gives legal standing to cultural and prescribed burns by First Nations. Ralston said this change will make such burns a full part of the tools available to BC Wildfire Service specifically and forest management generally in the face of climate change.

While Alila welcomed the introduction of cultural and prescribed burning, he said it may not be that effective at all in the face of current practices. Re-planting clear-cut areas with mono-cultures, pine in particular in the Interior, creates highly flammable conditions, he said.The tabled changes affect the Forest and Range Practices Act and Wildfire Act and co-exist with a number of other measures and processes.

“It’s the wrong approach to designing policies, because the healthiest policies are the ones that consider all the factors simultaneously and not debate one aspect at a time,” he said. “I think we need a complete overhaul.”RELATED: 4 B.C. First Nations, forest company strike ‘landmark’ $36M dealBC United Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South and Shadow Minister for Forests, called the tabled legislation a very large bill, requiring additional review.

“What is important to recognize is, that the forest sector in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented time and struggle, so any time there is any talk about change, we are hearing from people who work in the sector and in communities, that they are skeptical right away, ‘O.K., what is this government planning to do?’,” Bernier said, pointing to the NDP’s old-growth deferral strategy.

