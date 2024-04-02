Forest Fire Season Begins in Northern Ontario

The forest fire season is officially underway in Northern Ontario. As of April 1, anyone using fire outdoors is required to adhere to guidelines laid down in the Forest Fires Prevention Act. People planning to burn piled wood, wood by-products, brush or leaves outside during the fire season may do so only when conditions allow for a fire to burn safely, and only if all necessary steps are taken to tend to, control and extinguish the fire.

A fire permit is not required, provided these rules are followed: A fire permit is not required for burning areas of grass or leaf litter on land you lawfully occupy provided you: If any of these guidelines cannot be met, a permit will be required from the nearest fire management headquarters of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Individuals who don't burn safely, or burn material without a permit when one is required, may be fined and held responsibile for the cost of putting out a fire as well as any property damag

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Be vigilant': Northwestern Ontario municipalities prepare for upcoming wildfire seasonForest fires have been tearing across a large swath of northern Ontario this summer.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Mi casa norte de Ontario: hundreds of Latin American newcomers changing the face of northern OntarioSynara Saab (right) and her husband André and son Luiz Felipe were all smiles when they boarded an airplane in Brazil 18 months ago to begin their new life in Sault Ste. Marie.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Ontario budget falls short on investments in northern Ontario, say advocatesSt. Boniface Hospital is a national leader for cardiac care, according to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Reaction mixed as Ontario pledges $5M to retain forest fire workers‘This government is choosing PR stunts’: Union representing wildland fire employees calls one-time incentive payment of $5,000 or $1,000 a ‘drop in the bucket’

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Reaction mixed as Ontario pledges $5M to retain forest fire workers‘This government is choosing PR stunts’: Union representing wildland fire employees calls one-time incentive payment of $5,000 or $1,000 a ‘drop in the bucket’

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Reaction mixed as Ontario pledges $5M to retain forest fire workers‘This government is choosing PR stunts’: Union representing wildland fire employees calls one-time incentive payment of $5,000 or $1,000 a ‘drop in the bucket’

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »