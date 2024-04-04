Foreign Interference Commission Hears Disturbing Practices in Canadian Party Politics

Testimony from earlier this week has brought to light some disturbing practices in Canadian party politics. Chief among those, the Liberal Party of Canada’s policy of allowing international students to vote in party nomination contests.

