At least in the US, electric vehicle sales have hit a tipping point. Research firm Kelley Blue Book (KBB) finds that, nearly a 50% increase from a year ago, with EV market share hitting 7.9% — its highest ever level. But this milestone might not be good enough for automakers spending billions on an EV transformation.

"We are also moderating the acceleration of EV production in North America to protect our pricing, adjust to slower near-term growth in demand, and implement engineering efficiency and other improvements that will make our vehicles less expensive to produce, and more profitable,") CEO Elon Musk, perhaps the biggest EV evangelist in the industry, poured cold water on the EV market and general economic landscape.

“One complicating factor that could be a drag on near-term EV sales, however, is the pricing imbalance that currently exists between EVs and ICE vehicles in the booming compact SUV segment,” J.D. Power noted in its report. “Currently, the bulk of mass market compact EV SUV sales are pricing at around $52,000. That compares with just $34,000 for comparable mass market ICE SUVs. Meanwhile, ICE vehicles in the compactSUV segment are trading at around $53,000, vs. headtopics.com

While a tax credit pull forward is nice, it seems buyers will need more incentives to make up for the price differential between EVs and gas-powered cars and cover the increased financing costs as a result of higher rates. This does not even begin to take into consideration range anxiety and lack of charging infrastructure, which a whopping 77% of respondents to“Infrastructure for charging is the elephant in the room.

Caldwell said that there are likely to bumps along the road. “While the global shift toward EVs is inevitable, the path to mass adoption may be punctuated by periods of sluggish progress, which is the phase we find ourselves in now,” she said.Inflation, interest rates will have a surprising effect on your taxes next year headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Summerside Electric's Sunbank project nearing completionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ford withdraws 2023 forecastExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ford Misses on Profit, Pulls 2023 Outlook After Settling StrikeFord Motor Co. said it fell short of third-quarter earnings expectations, attacking higher costs and lower quality, a day after it won labor peace by giving a 25% wage hike in a new tentative contract with the United Auto Workers. Read more ⮕

GM, Stellantis 'scrambling to assess' UAW-Ford dealThe United Auto Workers (UAW) reportedly reached a tentative labor deal with automaker Ford (F) on Thursday after 40 days of striking. MSR Strategy LLC... Read more ⮕

Ford reports mixed Q3 earnings, withdraws full-year guidanceFord Motor (F) reported mixed third quarter results. The automaker reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share compared to estimates of $0.47. Revenue was ... Read more ⮕

Doug Ford, François Legault call for swift end to St. Lawrence Seaway strikeThe premiers of Ontario and Quebec are calling on both sides in the St. Lawrence Seaway strike to reach a deal right away, saying the shutdown of the vital trade artery risks significant harm to the region's economy. Read more ⮕