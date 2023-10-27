Ford forecast, Sanofi, Juniper Networks: Top Stocks

) stock dives nearly 20% ahead of Friday's closing bell after disappointing on earnings this quarter and warning of slowing earnings growth in 2024.Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks.Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock. The post Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TORONTO — A new report by TD Economics predicts Canadian home sales and average prices will fall over the coming months but pick up by the second quarter next year. Economist Rishi Sondhi says the impact of higher interest rates continues to be felt, which will likely push sales and prices lower by 10 and five per cent, respectively, by the end of the first quarter of next year, compared with 2023 third-quarter levels.
(Bloomberg) -- A top Bank of Canada official said the central bank has the flexibility to lower interest rates before inflation reaches the 2% target. headtopics.com
The Fed is about to make its next move. Here are 8 quotes from Jerome Powell and other central bankers that point to what comes next. Central bankers have shared mixed views on how monetary policy could change as officials mull the path of inflation and trends in the economy.(Bloomberg) -- A sluggish Chinese economy is causing distress to pop up in unexpected corners of Europe’s junk credit markets, with companies pushed into debt restructurings due to events happening far away.