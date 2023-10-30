Ford Deal Includes $8 Billion in Plant Investments, UAW Says

Ford Deal Includes $8 Billion in Plant Investments, UAW SaysCitigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsSupport For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax CutTop-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.

UAW President to Meet with Ford Union Leaders for Contract RatificationUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will meet with local union leaders from Ford to begin the process of ratifying a new contract. Meanwhile, negotiations continue at General Motors after a setback. The walkout at GM's Spring Hill plant has raised concerns about the production of large pickups and other popular vehicles. The costs of the stalemate for GM could increase significantly if the strike at Spring Hill continues. Read more ⮕

UAW President to Meet with Ford Union Leaders as GM Bargaining ContinuesUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is scheduled to meet with local union leaders from Ford to ratify a new contract, while bargaining continues at General Motors following a setback. Fain criticized GM's refusal to come to a fair agreement and ordered a walkout at the Spring Hill plant. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

UAW President Orders Walkout at GM Plant, Contract Ratification Process Begins at FordUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain orders a walkout at GM's Spring Hill plant while starting the contract ratification process at Ford . Bargaining continues at GM following a setback. The Spring Hill walkout could impact GM's pickup production and other popular vehicles. Read more ⮕

