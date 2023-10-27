For 35th anniversary, Dauphin’s Countryfest embraces nostalgia

Dauphin's Countryfest celebrates its 35th anniversary June 28-30, 2024, and organizers have announced the headliners for next year's festival. Countryfest general manager Kamryn Winters joins Global News Morning to talk about the artists and the impact the festival has in southwest Manitoba.The streets may be covered with snow, but the organizers behind one of Manitoba’s largest festivals are already looking ahead to summer fun.

🎤The time is NOW! We are thrilled to announce the first round of amazing artists ready to perform for you this Canada Day long weekend atCountryfest’s 2024 lineup features a number of boldface names, including multi-platinum chart-toppers Alabama, Grammy-winning country-rockers the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, ’90s-’00s country star Jo Dee Messina, and long-running Christian country act Diamond Rio.

If many of those names seem nostalgic, that’s by design. Countryfest’s Kamryn Winters told Global Winnipeg that, as part of the 35th anniversary, the festival is throwing it back to some of the artists who were topping the charts when the event was first created.‘I know who I am’: Buffy Sainte-Marie reponds to allegations about her ancestry headtopics.com

“It’s quite different (asking artists to) come to Dauphin, Manitoba … but these artists — probably all of them — have graced our stage at one point within the last 35 years, and Countryfest has made a name for itself.

The event is not only a must-do on country music fans’ calendars, but it’s a boon to the wider region of western Manitoba as well. Winters said the non-profit festival has about a $3-million economic impact, with funds going right back into the community.“We’ve built a theatre, we’ve built skateparks, we’ve built splash parks,” Winters said. headtopics.com

