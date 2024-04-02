Football Canada Names Kevin McDonald as Interim Managing Director

Football Canada named Kevin McDonald as its interim managing director. McDonald played football collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier and was a coach at both Queen's and Mount Allison University before joining the CFL in 2001.

He spent nearly 20 years with the league, serving as its vice-president of football operations and player safety. McDonald, of Kingston, Ont., will also assist Football Canada in its search for new executive and business operations directors.

