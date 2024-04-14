Food Hall TO: A Training Ground for New Canadians in the Hospitality Industry

Food Hall TO was originally a city-led program intended to support low-income Torontonians start their own food business. That program failed, so Feed Scarborough took it over as a teaching kitchen for refugees and new CanadiansFood Hall TO's first five student entrepreneurs are being trained on everything from how to hold a knife properly to how to order supplies and price food, all while running their own kitchens.

Fowler, who has a long career in food service in southern Ontario, and taught hospitality at Centennial College for 12 years before guiding "student entrepreneurs" at Food Hall TO, says the program offers a true education in a working kitchen. "We are now mentoring these entrepreneurs for them to further their career in the hospitality industry, either by going off and maybe starting their own , helping them set it up or following through and finding some jobs in the industry," she said in an interview.

"The opportunity came along and I had to grab it," said Kamau, who runs a momo and bau kiosk. Kamau was taught how to make the Vietnamese dishes by experienced professionals like Fowler, and says he wants to infuse Kenyan and Vietnamese cuisine in his own venture. Under that original program, Flip Kitchens, vendors paid rent for their space in return for mentorship from the non-profit CaterToronto. But vendors said they never got that support and that their businesses failed as a result.The program shut down, and Feed Scarborough stepped up with a slightly tweaked program, catered to new Canadians. Feed Scarborough now pays a reduced rent to the city and vendors pay nothing, instead receiving a stipend during their enrolment.

