Flu Season in Canada Shows Below Average Increase in Cases

As flu season sweeps in with its familiar symptoms of coughs and sneezes across Canada, health experts say that the increase in cases is notably below average compared with preceding years. Last year at this time, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) declared the start of an influenza epidemic. However, this season, PHAC states that while influenza activity is increasing, it is not as severe as the previous year. Dr.

Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre, mentions that the number of cases is below average and lower than last year





