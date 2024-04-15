Florist and Interior Designer Opens New Flower Shop

For several years, the florist and interior designer from Coxheath lived out her longtime dream of running her own flower shop :in New Waterford and Membertou. But as a new opportunity emerged close to where she grew up, Hodder felt the time was right to start a new chapter.Family HeirBlooms
“I always work here anyway and it just feels like home to me. With my background in entertainment, wedding and event planning, it makes sense that we would meld together.Katie Hodder with bouquets of flowers at the Forrester Centre, where she now works. Hodder is spearheading the new Highland Thistle & Bloom brand at the centre.
Shannon Forrester said there’s a story behind the name. There used to be a junior dance group called the Highland Thistle Dancers as part of the Forrester School of Dance, which is based at the Forrester Centre. Katie Hodder of Highland Thistle & Bloom prepares flowers at the Forrester Centre in Coxheath on March 30. Hodder has provided interior floral design for the centre's events since it opened in 2019 and now joins them as an in-house specialist. LUKE DYMENT/CAPE BRETON POST - LUKE DYMENT/CAPE BRETON POST
Florist Interior Designer Flower Shop New Opportunity Career
