Florida Man Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Case

The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed prosecutors’ contention that Charles Adelson paid to have Florida State University professor Dan Markel killed. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that jurors found Adelson guilty on all counts in the death of his former brother-in-law. Markel was shot and killed in his car outside his home that year after Adelson’s sister lost a bitter custody battle over their two children. The Associated Press

