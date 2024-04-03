Florida Brewery Faces Backlash Over Peanut-Flavoured Beer Named Epi Pen Peanut Butter Ale

A brewery in Florida is facing backlash over its peanut-flavoured beer named Epi Pen Peanut Butter Ale. The beer's name has caused controversy as EpiPen is a trade name for an auto-injector used by people with severe allergies.

Allergy advocates have criticized the brewery for insensitivity.

